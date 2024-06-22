SALT Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 2% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $13,687.15 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,267.10 or 0.99995352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00076987 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01916854 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,866.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

