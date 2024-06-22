Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.86, for a total transaction of $4,587,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,071,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,946,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.86, for a total value of $4,587,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,071,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,946,832.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.06. 15,928,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

