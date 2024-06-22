Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:CEFS)

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:CEFS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 37,283 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

