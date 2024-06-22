Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. 1,251,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,415. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

