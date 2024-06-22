Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

