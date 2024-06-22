RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lessened its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. RxSight comprises about 0.1% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in RxSight were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXST traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,665. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXST shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $419,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,625 shares of company stock worth $4,837,150 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

