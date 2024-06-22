Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $151.12. 2,066,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average is $132.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

