Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.