Royal Bank of Canada Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAV. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.81. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.