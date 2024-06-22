Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Lifted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 5.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $51,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. 954,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

