Rosenblatt Securities Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $17,273,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,553,630 shares in the company, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,553,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,370 shares of company stock worth $263,248,609 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

