Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as high as C$5.72. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 81,894 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.46.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.