Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading Up 1.1%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 1,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
