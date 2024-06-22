Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

