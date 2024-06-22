Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

