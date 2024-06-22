Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank comprises 1.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $33,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. 1,119,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

