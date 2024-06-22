Rockland Trust Co. Sells 78 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day moving average of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.91 and a 1-year high of $215.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

