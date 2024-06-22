Rockland Trust Co. Sells 4,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EFV traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,562 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

