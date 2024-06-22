Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 178 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

