Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. 14,477,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

