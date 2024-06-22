Rockland Trust Co. Has $18.71 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $453.96 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

