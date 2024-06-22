Rockland Trust Co. Has $11.31 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $207,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $439.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

