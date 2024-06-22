Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power by 12.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $82,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 19.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 16.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,915,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

