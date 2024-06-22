Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,949 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. University of Chicago purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $3,597,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,434,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,529,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ remained flat at $28.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

