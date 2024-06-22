Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after buying an additional 2,381,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

