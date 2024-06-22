Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 125,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 354,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

