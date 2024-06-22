Richard John Jeffery Purchases 148 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($189.94).
Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 148 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($189.94).
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 146 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($191.08).
ActiveOps Price Performance
Shares of AOM stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £73.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.42. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.46).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ActiveOps
About ActiveOps
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ActiveOps
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.