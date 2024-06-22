Richard John Jeffery Purchases 148 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($189.94).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 148 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($189.94).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 146 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($191.08).

ActiveOps Price Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £73.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.42. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price on shares of ActiveOps in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

