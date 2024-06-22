RFG Advisory LLC Sells 503 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

