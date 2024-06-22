RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,775,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,067. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $497.01 and its 200 day moving average is $504.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $444.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

