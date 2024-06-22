RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $507,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,936,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 423,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 369,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 830,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,533. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

