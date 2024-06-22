RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $106.81. 3,683,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

