RFG Advisory LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $412,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $391.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,398. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

