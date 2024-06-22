RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. 687,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,067. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

