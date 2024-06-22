RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 318,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,257. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

