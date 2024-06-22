RFG Advisory LLC Has $47.34 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $480.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

