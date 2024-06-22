RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 863,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

