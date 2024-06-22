RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,487. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

