RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,037 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,609,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 99,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

