RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 899,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,679. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

