RFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,938 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Realty Income by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $53.15. 16,277,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,970. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

