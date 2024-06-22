RFG Advisory LLC Buys 143 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.09. The company has a market capitalization of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.