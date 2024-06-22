RFG Advisory LLC Buys 142 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,856. The company has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average is $245.26. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

