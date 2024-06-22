RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 438.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.