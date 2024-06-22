RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 479 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,994. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

