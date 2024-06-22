Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Revvity were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Revvity Stock Up 0.4 %

RVTY stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

