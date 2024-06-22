Regis (NYSE:RGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Up 5.3 %

RGS stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Regis has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.