Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 3,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

