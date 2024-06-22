Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.00. 1,388,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,209. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

