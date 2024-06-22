Qtum Price Reaches $2.54 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00003970 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $267.59 million and approximately $30.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.78 or 0.05489839 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00042871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,201,758 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

