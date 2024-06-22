Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus decreased their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
